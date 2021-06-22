Third competency hearing for suspect in fatal child shooting

The directive came Tuesday during a hearing for Kevin Moore, 27, who remains jailed on $5 million bond. He’s charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault, and a single count of attempted aggravated murder.

Moore's attorney John Thebes initially asked in February that his client be evaluated. A March 19 report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center found Moore was competent to stand trial, meaning he had an understanding of the legal proceedings.