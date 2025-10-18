Third-floor balcony in Cincinnati collapses, sending 10 people to the hospital

Officials say a balcony on the third floor of a building near the University of Cincinnati has collapsed, sending 10 people to the hospital
Updated 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — A balcony on the third floor of a building near the University of Cincinnati collapsed Friday evening, sending 10 people to the hospital, including one person in critical condition, according to officials.

Five of the people had serious injuries, while four had minor injuries, Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Stephen Bower said during a news conference. He described the building as a place where a lot of students live.

“They had a big exam today and they were celebrating,” he said.

Officials are investigating the collapse, Frank McKinley, Cincinnati fire chief, told WKRC-TV.

It was not immediately clear the number of people on the balcony when it collapsed.

In photos and video posted online, a balcony can be seen on the ground as fire and police officials work nearby.

