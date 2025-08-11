Third-round play suspended for an hour at the Cincinnati Open due to power outage

CINCINNATI (AP) — Third-round play was suspended at the Cincinnati Open for a little more than an hour on Monday due to a power outage.
The delay came at 5:25 p.m. after Taylor Fritz won the opening set on center court 7-6(4) against Lorenzo Sonego. Stefanos Tsitsipas led Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(4), 2-5 on Court 3. Play resumed shortly before 6:40 p.m.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner was scheduled to play later Monday night against Canadian Gabriel Diallo.
