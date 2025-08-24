Third-string QB Riley Leonard shines as Colts beat Bengals 41-14 in preseason finale

Neither team played its starters. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 18 of 24 passes for 185 yards and three TDs this preseason, sat this one out, as did his backup, Jake Browning.

“I thought we got all the work done we needed to get done,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “I really feel good. I like where we’re at as a football team. Now we get a chance with a bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland.”

Desmond Ridder, a University of Cincinnati product, started for the Bengals (1-2) and completed 8 of 20 passes for 75 yards with an interception and a rushing TD.

Colts safety Daniel Scott picked off Ridder's pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to put Indy (1-2) ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.

Ridder's 1-yard sneak, set up by Kendall Milton's 41-yard run, got the Bengals within 10-7 in the second quarter.

“Our defense after the first drive started out well, got those two stops with some key guys playing on that possession that we’re kind of counting on,” Taylor said. “That was good to see. I didn't like how we finished the half, obviously. Game kind of got away from us.”

The Colts named veteran Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback earlier this week and Anthony Richardson as the backup. Both watched from the sideline as Leonard tossed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell to make it 24-7 just 29 seconds before halftime.

Treadwell had six catches for 116 yards.

Ulysses Bentley IV's 12-yard touchdown run, his second rushing TD of the game, made it 31-7 in the third quarter.

Jason Bean replaced Leonard in the second half and completed 11 of 17 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Pick-6 is major moment for Scott

After suffering season-ending injuries in each of his first two NFL seasons, Scott's comeback has become the feel-good story in Colts training camp, and Saturday's pick-6 was his first big moment.

“Just had eyes on the quarterback the whole time, got the pick, everyone made a great block,” Scott said. “From there I just spaced out. The last two years, you can’t really prepare for that. That’s just the unique story I have.”

Jalen Rivers at guard and could start opener

Jalen Rivers started at right guard for the Bengals and played 23 snaps. With Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford dealing with undisclosed injuries, and Cordell Volson having season-ending shoulder surgery, Rivers, a fifth-round draft choice and converted tackle, is the likely Week 1 starter at the position.

“I’ll have to assess the tape," Taylor said when asked about Rivers' performance. “I just thought he needed a little more playing time as a rookie.”

Injuries

Colts: Backup left guard Josh Sills suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

Bengals: Backup safety Daijahn Anthony left in the second quarter with a right hamstring injury.

Up next

The Colts open the season against Miami on Sept. 7.

The Bengals visit Cleveland in their opener on Sept. 7.

___

