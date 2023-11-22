Thomas' 30 lead Hofstra over Wright State 85-76

Tyler Thomas’ 30 points led Hofstra over Wright State 85-76 in the Gulf Coast Showcase
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Thomas' 30 points led Hofstra over Wright State 85-76 on Tuesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Thomas shot 9 for 19 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Pride (3-2). Darlinstone Dubar scored 16 points and Jaquan Carlos had 15 points.

Brandon Noel scored 17 points to lead Wright State (1-4). Tanner Holden had 15 points and AJ Braun had 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
2
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
3
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
4
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
5
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top