Thomas hits 3-run homer in 5-0 Guardians win, dealing White Sox 113th loss

Thomas also doubled and scored on Kyle Manzardo's second-inning single. With two on and one out in the sixth, he drove Gus Varland's second pitch deep to left-center for his third homer since he was acquired from Washington on July 29.

Six Cleveland relievers combined for seven innings of four-hit ball after Lively departed with a bruised right thigh. Pedro Avila (6-1) got six outs for the win.

Led by Thomas and their reliable bullpen, the AL Central-leading Guardians stayed 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Kansas City.

Chicago was shut out for the 17th time, finishing with five hits. It has dropped a franchise-record 14 straight at home.

The 32-year-old Lively was hit on the outside of his right leg by Dominic Fletcher's liner in the second. The ball deflected to first baseman Josh Naylor, who stepped on the bag for the final out of the inning.

After Avila departed, Eli Morgan, Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski combined to close it out.

Cleveland's bullpen began the day with a 36-11 record and a major league-best 2.80 ERA.

White Sox rookie Jonathan Cannon (3-10) was charged with three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Varland got two outs before Sean Burke pitched three innings in his major league debut. The right-hander, brought up from Triple-A Charlotte, allowed one run and three hits.

Burke, a third-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft who was hampered by shoulder soreness last year, likely will make at least one start for Chicago in the final part of the season.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster,” Burke said. “But it all paid off and I think everything happens for a reason. I’m just happy to be here now.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (blister on his right middle finger) is throwing weighted balls, and manager Stephen Vogt said the team is going day to day with the pitcher. LHP Joey Cantillo is in line to start on Saturday. “If Cobb can come back, then we'll figure that out,” Vogt said. ... LHP Sam Hentges is going to have shoulder surgery on Sept. 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache is going to perform the operation in Los Angeles, and Hentges is expected to be sidelined for about a year.

White Sox: RHP Drew Thorpe said his season-ending elbow surgery went as expected. “Should have a normal offseason and be ready to go for next year,” he said. ... INF Brooks Baldwin (right wrist sprain) "still hurts kind of when he hits," said interim manager Grady Sizemore. “Want to make sure, even though the scans and X-rays look good, that he’s not swinging through pain and creating more problems,” Sizemore said.

UP NEXT

Guardians left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.20 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA) take the mound for Wednesday's series finale. Boyd has a 1.50 ERA over his last three starts, striking out 18 in 18 innings. Martin is 0-2 with a 2.53 ERA over his last six outings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP