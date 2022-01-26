Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thomas leads Ball St. past Miami (Ohio) 81-64

news
2 hours ago
Miryne Thomas had a career-high 26 points and Payton Sparks scored 23 and Ball State beat Miami (OH) 81-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas had a career-high 26 points and Payton Sparks scored 23 and Ball State beat Miami (OH) 81-64 on Tuesday night.

Thomas finished 9-for-12 shooting and gathered eight rebounds. Tyler Cochran scored 10 for Ball State (8-10, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) which finished with a season-high 20 assists as the Cardinals shot 62.5% (30 for 48).

Dae Dae Grant tied a season high with 26 points for the RedHawks (9-9, 3-4) and Miami put up a season-low 19 first-half points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
2
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
3
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
4
More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with...
5
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top