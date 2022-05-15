Thompson takes no-hitter into sixth as Pirates beat Reds 3-1

Vogelbach’s 433-foot leadoff home run to center in the fourth made it 3-0. It was Vogelbach’s team-leading sixth homer and the game’s lone extra-base hit.

Rodolfo Castro had two of the Pirates’ five hits.

Luis Castillo (0-1) lost in his second start of the year, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings. He missed all of spring training and the first month of the regular season with a strained shoulder.

The Pirates opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning. Jack Suwinski scored on a balk and Diego Castillo hit an RBI single.

The Reds’ lone run came on Albert Almora Jr.’s single in the seventh. Trailing 3-1, Cincinnati put runners on second and third base, but Crowe struck out Matt Reynolds to end the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: LHP Ross Detwiler, who contemplated retirement in the offseason, was selected from Triple-A Louisville and pitched one scoreless inning. The Reds are the 36-year-old lefty’s 10th team of his 14-year career and Detwiler is the 43rd player used by Cincinnati in 34 games this season. RHP Robert Dugger was designated for assignment for the second time this week and third time this month.

Pirates: RHP Beau Sulser was claimed off waivers by Baltimore after being DFA’d. He made his major league debut April 26.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (COVID-19) began a rehab assignment with Louisville on Saturday. The 2010 NL MVP has been out since May 2. The Reds haven’t determined how many games Votto will be play in the minor leagues. ... C Tyler Stephenson was removed in the third inning after being hit in the mask by a foul tip. He was on the concussion injured list for nearly two weeks earlier this season. ... SS Kyle Farmer (general soreness) got the day off. ... CF Nick Senzel (COVID-19) has been working out in Cincinnati and is expected to go on a rehab assignment in the next few days. ... 2B Jonathan India (right hamstring tightness) is taking part in defensive drills, but there is no timetable for the return of last season’s NL Rookie of the Year. … LHP Nick Lodolo (lower back strain) has progressed to playing catch.

Pirates: SS Kevin Newman (left groin strain) fielded groundballs during batting practice. He has been sidelined since April 27.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Hunter Greene (1-5, 7.62 ERA) pitches Sunday. He has lost five straight starts since beating Atlanta on April 10 in his major league debut.

Pirates: LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.70) notched his first win since 2019 on Monday when he pitched six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) scores on a single by Diego Castillo off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) scores against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates with third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, foreground, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. heads to first with an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski (65) scores between umpire Lance Barrett, right, and Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson on a balk by Reds p;itcher Luis Castillo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)