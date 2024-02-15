Thompson's 27, Burns' double-double lead Youngstown State over Robert Morris 87-77

Led by Brett Thompson's 27 points and Damiree Burns' huge double-double, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 87-77
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 27 points, Damiree Burns had a huge double-double and Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Burns had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Josh Corbin led the way for the Colonials (10-16, 6-9) with 26 points and five assists. Justice Williams added 17 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Markeese Hastings had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

