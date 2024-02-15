Thompson's 27, Burns' double-double lead Youngstown State over Robert Morris 87-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 27 points, Damiree Burns had a huge double-double and Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 87-77 on Wednesday night.
Burns had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Josh Corbin led the way for the Colonials (10-16, 6-9) with 26 points and five assists. Justice Williams added 17 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Markeese Hastings had 15 points and seven rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Springfield man indicted in shooting death near funeral home
2
Fenwick’s Mary Ann Rossi was ‘just the ultimate mother’
3
Springfield’s non-English speaking student population increased by 630...
4
The woman behind Springfield’s Mr. Handy: ‘Everybody needs to know that...
5
Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present ‘Barefoot in the Park”