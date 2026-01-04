Thornton and Ohio State host No. 13 Nebraska

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on No. 13 Nebraska after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-1 at home. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.8 assists per game led by Thornton averaging 3.8.

The Cornhuskers are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State's average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers square off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christoph Tilly is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Thornton is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rienk Mast is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.