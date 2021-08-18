dayton-daily-news logo
Thorpe expected to start as Twins host the Indians

By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Wednesday while the Twins are expected to counter with Lewis Thorpe

Cleveland Indians (58-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Indians +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will square off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 29-33 on their home turf. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Indians are 29-33 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Eli Morgan earned his second victory and Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Bailey Ober registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 47 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 home runs and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.67 ERA

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

