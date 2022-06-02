Thursday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Holland Springfield 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 2
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Oak Harbor 0
Wooster Triway 3, Heath 0
