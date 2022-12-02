dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Akr. Hoban 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

