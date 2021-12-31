Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 74, Rocky River Magnificat 28

Alliance 76, Ravenna 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40

Arcanum 45, Minster 32

Bellaire 54, Martins Ferry 44

Bellevue 46, Upper Sandusky 37

Can. South 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 55

Canal Winchester 44, Logan 23

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58

Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Milford 56

Circleville 48, Williamsport Westfall 39

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, RULH 16

Cols. Franklin Hts. 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Cols. Independence 51, Wellington 23

Conner, Ky. 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 39

Day. Carroll 66, Eaton 39

Delaware Hayes 45, Dublin Jerome 29

Dover 38, Uniontown Lake 35

Fredericktown 45, Centerburg 39

Ft. Loramie 63, W. Liberty-Salem 22

Granville 52, Norton 36

Groveport-Madison 64, Ashville Teays Valley 57

Hamilton Ross 50, Monroe 29

Harrod Allen E. 46, Ada 38

Independence 51, Wellington 23

Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Lakeside Danbury 44, Monroeville 24

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Waverly 21

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45, Centerburg 39

Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Kinsman Badger 50

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34

Lima Bath 47, McComb 25

Louisville Aquinas 57, Southington Chalker 31

Marion Elgin 53, Shekinah Christian 13

Marion Harding 47, Ontario 31

McDermott Scioto NW 36, Piketon 33

New Concord John Glenn 53, Newark Licking Valley 36

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 58, Bucyrus 34

Oak Hill 47, New Boston Glenwood 25

Old Fort 44, Fostoria 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Columbus Grove 22

Ottoville 42, Kalida 35

Painesville Riverside 51, Mentor 43

Pemberville Eastwood 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20

Portsmouth W. 67, Frankfort Adena 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Worthington Christian 31

Shelby 78, Bellville Clear Fork 48

Smithville 56, West Salem Northwestern 31

St. Clairsville 48, Cambridge 39

St. Paris Graham 50, Riverside Stebbins 46, OT

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Steubenville 26

Tol. St. Ursula 32, Sylvania Southview 26

Tol. Whitmer 45, Sylvania Northview 32

Union City Mississinawa Valley 49, Sidney Fairlawn 46

Van Buren 56, Carey 33

Van Wert 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 40

Versailles 49, New Paris National Trail 31

Waterford 51, Jackson 31

Westerville Cent. 37, Johnstown 34

Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31

Yellow Springs 52, Spring. NE 34

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Howard E. Knox 58, Plymouth 32

Mansfield Christian 70, Greenwich S. Cent. 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ccd.

Delta vs. Millbury Lake, ccd.

Miller City vs. Continental, ppd.

Newton Falls vs. Girard, ccd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Hubbard, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

