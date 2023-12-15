Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 45, McArthur Vinton County 41

Ashland 65, Wooster 62

Barnesville 45, Shadyside 34

Bellbrook 52, Hamilton Ross 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 33

Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 40

Casstown Miami E. 55, Troy Christian 26

Cols. Briggs 35, Granville Christian 32

Columbiana 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 5

Columbiana Crestview 74, Brookfield 22

Columbus Grove 63, Ada 22

Cortland Maplewood 57, Warren Lordstown 5

Cory-Rawson 63, Dola Hardin Northern 52

DeGraff Riverside 38, Sidney Lehman 27

Doylestown Chippewa 52, Smithville 42

Ft. Loramie 52, Jackson Center 30

Garrettsville Garfield 37, Campbell Memorial 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 61, Mansfield Christian 51

Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 15

Hubbard 54, Niles McKinley 41

Kenton 38, Elida 34

Kinsman Badger 52, Bristol 19

Legacy Christian 57, Day. Christian 21

Liberty Center 68, Edgerton 28

Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 33

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Leetonia 20

Mansfield Sr. 70, Lexington 33

Marietta 59, Logan 49

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 46

McDonald 54, Sebring McKinley 20

Milford 45, Lebanon 43

Millersburg W. Holmes 46, New Philadelphia 37

Mineral Ridge 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 47

Monroe 46, Brookville 32

Monroeville 58, Ashland Crestview 55

New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54

Newton Falls 41, Youngs. Liberty 26

North Intl 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Wapakoneta 36

Poland Seminary 55, Girard 45

Proctorville Fairland 71, S. Point 23

Richmond Edison 51, Toronto 45

S. Webster 53, Crown City S. Gallia 46

Seaman N. Adams 48, Peebles 41

Shelby 43, Caledonia River Valley 32

Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Racine Southern 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

Vienna Mathews 43, Fairport Harbor Harding 33

Warren Champion 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49

Warren Harding 52, Youngs. Mooney 41

Wauseon 42, Delta 34

Waverly 59, Latham Western 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Wickliffe 41, Burton Berkshire 26

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, St. Clairsville 17

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Coney Island to permanently close at end of year; music venue to take...
2
Landscaping business owner wins court fight with Ohio AG over cleanup...
3
Affordable rent part of task force recommendations to reduce Clark...
4
Springfield to use reserves to balance 2024 budget
5
Local nonprofit that assists Haitian immigrants dispels myths, urges...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top