Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Akr. Hoban 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

