Thursday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Willoughby S. 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Mayfield 1

N. Can. Hoover 5, Youngs. Boardman 0

N. Royalton 5, Avon 4

Region 3

Cle. St. Ignatius 9, Medina 4

Strongsville 18, Wadsworth 7

Division II
Region 6

Norwalk 1, Bellevue 0

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 1, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0

Division III
Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 3, Genoa Area 1

Milan Edison 8, Bucyrus Wynford 6

Region 11

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 3

Region 12

Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 9, Versailles 2

Division IV
Region 13

Bristolville Bristol 6, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 4, Columbia Station Columbia 2

Warren JFK 5, Lake Center Christian 4

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 10, Toronto 0

