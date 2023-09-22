Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Lakewood 6
Tol. Bowsher 38, Tol. Waite 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Lawyer for minivan driver in fatal school bus crash wants case moved...
2
Child pulled from Springfield swimming pool has died
3
Sheriff says he will arrest Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy if...
4
NEW DETAILS: 7 Clark County mobile homes damaged by fire aided by wind...
5
Kraft Heinz recalls cheese slices for choking hazard