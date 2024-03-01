Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 70, Xenia 20

Kettering Fairmont 60, Riverside Stebbins 21

Division II=

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 30

Hamilton Badin 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32

Division III=

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Germantown Valley View 38

Cin. Mariemont 54, Georgetown 42

Cin. Summit 49, Blanchester 39

Division IV=

Region 15=

S. Webster 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
2
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
3
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
4
Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm
5
What people saw, heard in Clark County: Woman shields daughter, roofs...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top