Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 52, Akr. Garfield 43

Albany Alexander 51, Crooksville 36

Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Vienna Mathews 17

Arlington 43, Pandora-Gilboa 37

Belmont Union Local 67, Barnesville 31

Bryan 58, Delta 19

Casstown Miami E. 47, Sidney Lehman 11

Chagrin Falls 58, Orange 49

Chesapeake 45, South Point 38

Cin. Seven Hills 56, Hamilton New Miami 17

Cin. West Clermont 55, Lebanon 53, OT

Coldwater 52, Ft. Recovery 38

Columbiana Crestview 64, Campbell Memorial 13

Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 26

Crown City S. Gallia 74, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48

Defiance Ayersville 50, Hicksville 20

Doylestown Chippewa 59, West Salem Northwestern 47

Elmore Woodmore 46, New Riegel 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, McComb 18

Fremont Ross 62, Napoleon 35

Ft. Jennings 45, Continental 23

Gibsonburg 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27

Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Ashland Crestview 23

Grove City 69, Galloway Westland 16

Hannibal River 60, Shadyside 20

Hanoverton United 70, Leetonia 15

Harrod Allen E. 45, Convoy Crestview 40

Holgate 46, Pioneer N. Central 24

Kansas Lakota 41, Lakeside Danbury 36

Kenton 71, Defiance 41

Kinsman Badger 61, Cortland Maplewood 43

Lakewood 57, Cle. Hay 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 44, Newton Falls 31

Lexington 46, Mt. Vernon 29

Liberty Center 47, Archbold 32

Lima Shawnee 50, Wapakoneta 27

Mansfield 35, Mansfield Madison 22

Marietta 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 10

Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28

Medina Christian Academy 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 11

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Ashland 57

Minford 45, Waverly 36

Monroeville 40, Plymouth 30

Montpelier 33, Stryker 17

Morral Ridgedale 45, Dola Hardin Northern 28

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 19

New Bremen 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 39

New Middletown Spring. 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 39

Newton Local 32, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 20

Northwood 36, Crestline 28

Norwalk 53, Huron 24

Oak Harbor 37, Tol. Bowsher 29

Old Fort 45, Sandusky St. Mary 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Lima Bath 46

Painesville Riverside 52, Chardon 35

Peebles 37, Sardinia Eastern Brown 23

Pickerington Cent. 54, Reynoldsburg 30

Poland Seminary 43, Girard 41

Pomeroy Meigs 66, Wellston 60

Portsmouth 67, Gallipolis Gallia 16

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 14

Portsmouth W. 51, Wheelersburg 37

Proctorville Fairland 72, Ironton Rock Hill 29

Rayland Buckeye 60, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48

Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St John's 31

S. Webster 39, Lucasville Valley 25

Salineville Southern 56, Wellsville 41

Sherwood Fairview 60, Antwerp 49

Smithville 36, Apple Creek Waynedale 34

St Henry 49, New Knoxville 20

St Marys 32, Van Wert 28

Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 23

Struthers 46, Canfield S. Range 37

Tiffin Calvert 46, Fremont St. Joseph 39

Tol. Christian 57, Tol. Ottawa Hills 16

Versailles 41, Minster 37

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 61, Newcomerstown 32

Warren Champion 54, Garrettsville Garfield 32

Waterford 39, Racine Southern 15

Williamsburg 52, W. Union 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

