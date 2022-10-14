dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. North 15, Akr. Buchtel 11

Bedford 6, Garfield Hts. 0

Perry 32, Geneva 7

Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Start 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport
2
Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to help open Springfield Symphony...
3
WATCH TONIGHT: Sara Carruthers, Sam Lawrence to debate in online forum
4
Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M...
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 23 in the courtroom live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top