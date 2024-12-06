Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Jefferson County 19

Edgerton 55, Archbold 44

Elyria Cath. 72, Elyria Open Door 56

Oregon Clay 51, Findlay 45

Peninsula Woodridge 65, Ravenna 58

Perrysburg 77, Holland Springfield 41

Pettisville 41, Stryker 25

Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Sidney 79, Xenia 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown marching band, cheerleaders invited to JD Vance’s inaugural...
2
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
3
Springfield area gets 10 new driver training simulators to help...
4
Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the...
5
Woman convicted in Lakota student’s death sentenced to jail, house...