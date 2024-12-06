Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Jefferson County 19
Edgerton 55, Archbold 44
Elyria Cath. 72, Elyria Open Door 56
Oregon Clay 51, Findlay 45
Peninsula Woodridge 65, Ravenna 58
Perrysburg 77, Holland Springfield 41
Pettisville 41, Stryker 25
Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42
Sidney 79, Xenia 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Middletown marching band, cheerleaders invited to JD Vance’s inaugural...
2
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
3
Springfield area gets 10 new driver training simulators to help...
4
Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the...
5
Woman convicted in Lakota student’s death sentenced to jail, house...