Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. Firestone 27
Akr. Garfield 45, Akr. East 18
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Windham 26
Antwerp 43, Edgerton 30
Arcanum 60, New Paris National Trail 22
Ashville Teays Valley 50, Baltimore Liberty Union 29
Athens 67, Wellston 45
Bellaire 59, Cambridge 24
Bellbrook 66, Trenton Edgewood 39
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37, Trotwood-Madison 29
Bethel-Tate 53, New Richmond 47
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 18
Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 35
Bristol 47, Vienna Mathews 23
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, St Clairsville 32
Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 29
Carey 53, Arlington 33
Casstown Miami E. 40, Covington 33
Celina 58, Kenton 57
Chesapeake 37, Ironton 24
Cin. Walnut Hills 39, Milford 35
Cle. Hay 44, Eastlake North 41
Clyde 57, Huron 50, OT
Coal Grove 46, S. Point 41
Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Tree of Life 24
Columbiana 35, Racine Southern 26
Columbiana Crestview 67, Youngs. Liberty 26
Columbus Grove 58, Leipsic 36
Convoy Crestview 65, Bluffton 33
Cortland Maplewood 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 8
Crown City S. Gallia 58, Latham Western 6
Day. Christian 39, Day. Miami Valley 12
Day. Oakwood 50, Carlisle 19
Defiance Ayersville 56, Paulding 36
Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Cent. Cath. 10
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Apple Creek Waynedale 48
E. Palestine 38, Lisbon David Anderson 29
Elyria Open Door 41, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 13
Fayetteville-Perry 52, RULH 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Arcadia 24
Franklin Furnace Green 57, New Boston Glenwood 43
Ft. Recovery 63, Delphos St John's 51
Genoa 50, Fostoria 44, OT
Gibsonburg 40, Lakeside Danbury 29
Girard 71, Niles McKinley 35
Hanoverton United 64, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Harrod Allen E. 63, Ada 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Hicksville 33
Holland Springfield 37, Sylvania Southview 14
Hubbard 41, Cortland Lakeview 38
Jeromesville Hillsdale 46, Rittman 44
John Marshall, W.Va. 64, Steubenville 60
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Garrettsville Garfield 39
Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 37
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
Liberty Christian Academy 32, Northside Christian 19
Lima Bath 54, Elida 15
Lima Perry 52, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 43
Linsly, W.Va. 48, Beallsville 23
Lowellville 50, McDonald 40
Mansfield 41, Richmond Hts. 37
Mansfield Christian 45, Kidron Cent. Christian 42
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, New Knoxville 26
Marion Elgin 67, Cory-Rawson 51
Martins Ferry 55, Belmont Union Local 42
Maumee 40, Pemberville Eastwood 32
McComb 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Millbury Lake 47, Rossford 20
Milton-Union 43, DeGraff Riverside 27
Mineral Ridge 63, Sebring McKinley 19
Minford 39, Portsmouth W. 37
Minster 43, St Henry 38
Monroe 40, Franklin 22
Morral Ridgedale 43, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, OT
Mowrystown Whiteoak 64, W. Union 31
Mt Gilead 57, Lucas 18
Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 63
New Bremen 39, Coldwater 36
New Madison Tri-Village 52, New Lebanon Dixie 32
New Middletown Spring. 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 24
Newton Falls 53, Campbell Memorial 23
Norton 46, Akr. Coventry 14
Oak Harbor 44, Tontogany Otsego 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, St Marys 27
Ottoville 63, Continental 18
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Vanlue 39
Perrysburg 53, Findlay 38
Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 43
Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 38
Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 21
Rayland Buckeye 57, Shadyside 46
Richmond Edison 56, Madonna, W.Va. 44
S. Webster 74, Waverly 71
Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34
Seaman N. Adams 50, Batavia 31
Shelby 54, Marion Harding 34
Sherwood Fairview 60, Defiance Tinora 58, 2OT
Sidney 44, Centerville 38
Smithville 60, Creston Norwayne 27
Sparta Highland 42, Marion Pleasant 18
Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Belpre 37
Streetsboro 81, Lodi Cloverleaf 47
Tiffin Calvert 45, Old Fort 33
Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Spencerville 44
Versailles 29, Rockford Parkway 24
Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 46
Wapakoneta 45, Van Wert 33
Warren Champion 51, Brookfield 26
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, N. Baltimore 24
Waynesville 62, Middletown Madison Senior 33
Wellsville 46, Leetonia 17
Williamsburg 60, Blanchester 47
Wilmington 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 16
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, New Matamoras Frontier 53
Youngs. Mooney 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 19
Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Barnesville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
Racine Southern vs. Glouster Trimble, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/