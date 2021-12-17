Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64, Akr. Buchtel 44
Albany Alexander 54, Nelsonville-York 40
Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Doylestown Chippewa 30
Ashland Crestview 59, Columbus Grove 46
Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 13
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsport Westfall 33
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Lowellville 38
Bishop Fenwick 54, Legacy Christian 28
Botkins 54, Houston 27
Bristol 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 41
Chesapeake 38, Gallipolis Gallia 33
Chillicothe Unioto 55, Frankfort Adena 42
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47, Batavia 42
Cortland Maplewood 39, Kinsman Badger 35
Cory-Rawson 62, Arcadia 28
Day. Meadowdale 76, Cin. College Prep. 40
Defiance Ayersville 60, Paulding 59
Defiance Tinora 61, Sherwood Fairview 57
Delphos Jefferson 66, Harrod Allen E. 54
Felicity-Franklin 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33
Findlay 40, Tol. St. Ursula 21
Glouster Trimble 68, Stewart Federal Hocking 46
Hanoverton United 55, E. Palestine 14
Heartland Christian 64, Youngs. Chaney High School 42
Hundred, W.Va. 44, Bridgeport 33
Lawrence School 57, Elyria Open Door 42
Lees Creek E. Clinton 49, Bethel-Tate 20
Lima Bath 42, Kenton 31
Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Kent Roosevelt 55
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Coldwater 28
Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38
McArthur Vinton County 64, Wellston 28
McComb 45, Vanlue 22
Morral Ridgedale 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 33
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Pandora-Gilboa 40
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Sebring McKinley 16
Napoleon 41, Holland Springfield 28
New Bremen 54, St. Henry 22
New Knoxville 46, Versailles 21
New Madison Tri-Village 44, Arcanum 39
New Matamoras Frontier 56, Caldwell 42
New Middletown Spring. 62, Mineral Ridge 23
Ontario 48, Galion 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 27
Peebles 57, Manchester 10
Portsmouth W. 52, Waverly 26
Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Hilliard Bradley 36
Spencerville 45, Leipsic 44
St. Marys Memorial 54, Wapakoneta 27
Sylvania Southview 53, Maumee 43
Tipp City Bethel 43, Casstown Miami E. 33
Van Wert 37, Defiance 35
Vienna Mathews 54, Southington Chalker 26
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 25
Warren Champion 61, Garrettsville Garfield 58
Williamsburg 59, Georgetown 12
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 9
Youngs. Liberty 73, Newton Falls 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lima Sr. vs. Fremont Ross, ppd.
