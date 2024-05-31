Thursday's Scores

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

State Semifinal

Division III

Baltimore Liberty Union 6, Oak Harbor 1

Canfield South Range 11, S. Webster 4

Division IV

Monroeville 5, Viena Mathews 3

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Minster 1

