Thursday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
State Semifinal
Division III
Baltimore Liberty Union 6, Oak Harbor 1
Canfield South Range 11, S. Webster 4
Division IV
Monroeville 5, Viena Mathews 3
Strasburg-Franklin 10, Minster 1
