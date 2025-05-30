Thursday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 2=
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 10, Gahanna Lincoln 2
Grove City 4, Hilliard Darby 1
Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Hilliard Davidson 1
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Pickerington N. 2
Region 3=
Cin. Moeller 8, Morrow Little Miami 4
Powell Olentangy Liberty 10, Dublin Jerome 0
Thomas Worthington 6, Newark 5
W. Chester Lakota W. 3, Cin. Princeton 1
Region 4=
Beavercreek 1, Cin. Elder 0
Cin. Oak Hills 8, Cin. Sycamore 1
Springboro 8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Division II=
Region 5=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 3, Massillon Perry 1
Lakewood 1, Warren Harding 0
N. Can. Hoover 8, Massillon Washington 0
Region 6=
Green 3, N. Ridgeville 2
Hudson 3, N. Royalton 2
Region 8=
Loveland 6, Clayton Northmont 2
Trenton Edgewood 5, Troy 4
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2, Sylvania Northview 0
Division III=
Region 9=
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 3, Medina Buckeye 2
Hunting Valley University 4, Twinsburg 0
Parma Padua 6, Gates Mills Gilmour 4
Wooster 3, Uniontown Lake 2
Region 10=
Maumee 7, Tol. Cent. Cath. 1
Rocky River 4, Akr. Hoban 1
STVM 3, Medina Highland 1
Tiffin Columbian 14, Lexington 8
Tol. St. Francis 5, Bowling Green 2
Wapakoneta 4, Ashland 0
Region 11=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 6, Granville 4
Dover 5, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0
Newark Licking Valley 7, Bishop Hartley 1
Division IV=
Region 13=
Girard 4, Youngs. Ursuline 1
Hubbard 3, Norton 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Parma Hts. Holy Name 0
Region 14=
Cle. Benedictine 4, Chardon NDCL 1
Millbury Lake 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Sandusky Perkins 11, Bellville Clear Fork 1
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 4, Williamsport Westfall 1
Division V=
Region 18=
Centerburg 10, Fredericktown 2
Coldwater 4, Oak Harbor 3
Findlay Liberty-Benton 12, Milan Edison 2
Pemberville Eastwood 12, Swanton 2
Tol. Ottawa Hills 10, Archbold 0
Region 19=
St Clairsville 6, Rayland Buckeye 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 1
Region 20=
Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 0
Division VI=
Region 23=
Chillicothe Huntington 11, Manchester 2
Reedsville Eastern 3, Frankfort Adena 2
Region 24=
Sherwood Fairview 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 7, Hamler Patrick Henry 1
Division VII=
Region 25=
Ashtabula St John 11, Loudonville 1
McDonald 6, Bristol 3
Tiffin Calvert 12, Old Fort 0
Region 26=
Delphos St John's 7, Lima Cent. Cath. 3
Dola Hardin Northern 4, McComb 2
Kalida 6, Ft. Jennings 0
Miller City 2, Leipsic 0
Minster 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Montpelier 7, Edon 3
New Riegel 12, Arcadia 0
Region 27=
Racine Southern 4, Portsmouth Clay 0
S. Webster 11, Leesburg Fairfield 1
Strasburg 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley 2
Region 28=
Cedarville 2, Ft. Loramie 0
Fayetteville-Perry 5, Newton Local 4
Greenwich S. Cent. 4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 3
Russia 10, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Sycamore Mohawk 11, Plymouth 1
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/