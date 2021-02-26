X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvary Christian, Ky. 100, Hillsboro Christian Academy 28

Day. Stivers 54, New Paris National Trail 50

Girard, Pa. 51, Conneaut 49

Orrville 70, Wooster Triway 64, 2OT

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Copley 64, Barberton 42

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller def. Cin. Withrow, forfeit

Middletown 60, Cin. Mt. Healthy 58

Division II=

Region 5=

Lorain Clearview 49, Orange 43

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 59, Athens 28

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38

Gallipolis Gallia 59, Hillsboro 58

Jackson 47, McArthur Vinton County 45, OT

New Lexington 55, Greenfield McClain 31

Thornville Sheridan 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Vincent Warren 67, Washington C.H. 19

Waverly 61, Marietta 42

Region 8=

Cin. Indian Hill 58, Monroe 41

Cin. Woodward 75, Bethel-Tate 23

Cin. Wyoming 44, Hamilton Badin 37

Division III=

Region 9=

Beachwood 63, Loudonville 50

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Covington 35

Spring. Shawnee 77, New Lebanon Dixie 45

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cin. College Prep. 74, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33

Hamilton New Miami 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 37

Jackson Center 50, Sidney Fairlawn 35

Russia 45, Sidney Lehman 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

