Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 34, Cols. Briggs 8
East 34, Cols. Centennial 17
Franklin Furnace Green 21, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12
Tol. Rogers 28, Tol. Bowsher 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
