Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beallsville 65, Hundred, W.Va. 48

Marion Pleasant 71, Bellville Clear Fork 68

Ontario 66, Galion 62

Proctorville Fairland 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 75, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

