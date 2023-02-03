Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beallsville 65, Hundred, W.Va. 48
Marion Pleasant 71, Bellville Clear Fork 68
Ontario 66, Galion 62
Proctorville Fairland 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 75, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
