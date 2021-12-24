Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 47, New Knoxville 42
Akr. Manchester 66, Mogadore 49
Anna 61, Russia 52
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Hamilton 19
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Circleville 41
Bradford 59, Sidney Lehman 48
Canfield 67, Poland Seminary 53
Chillicothe Unioto 64, Hillsboro 55
Day. Ponitz Tech. 70, Trotwood-Madison 63
Dublin Jerome 75, Dublin Scioto 46
Fayetteville-Perry 45, Greenfield McClain 39
Ft. Jennings 61, Lima Temple Christian 43
Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 37
Galion Northmor 51, Bellville Clear Fork 49
Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 45
Glouster Trimble 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 34
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52, Lisbon Beaver 41
Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance Tinora 54, OT
Jackson 64, Oak Hill 36
Johnstown 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49
Johnstown Northridge 47, Fredericktown 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Latham Western 60, Peebles 35
Leipsic 44, Continental 43
Liberty Center 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 46, OT
Madonna, W.Va. 91, Beallsville 56
Mansfield Madison 33, Norwalk 30
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, St. Marys Memorial 41
Marion Elgin 49, Howard E. Knox 46
Marion Harding 61, Kenton 25
Massillon 66, Youngs. Ursuline 53
McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 44
Medina Highland 57, Medina Buckeye 48
N. Can. Hoover 60, Mogadore Field 29
New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 53
Pemberville Eastwood 66, Maumee 55
Richmond Hts. 64, Cle. Hts. 58
Salem 50, Canfield S. Range 45
Shadyside 71, Bridgeport 52
Shelby 64, Granville 56
St. Clairsville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 55
Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Perrysburg 54
Wauseon 43, Archbold 21
Wellsville 83, Richmond Edison 39
Westerville N. 64, Logan 31
Youngs. Liberty 65, Brookfield 58
1st Annual Holiday Hoopfest=
Bishop Ready 57, Heath 56
Hilliard Davidson 36, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33
Westerville S. 51, Cols. St. Charles 47
Wheelersburg 60, Rocky River 58, 2OT
Princeton Holiday Classic=
Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65, Cin. Princeton 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Delta vs. Metamora Evergreen, ppd.
Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Warren Howland, ccd.
New Madison Tri-Village vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/