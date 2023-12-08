Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 57, Edgerton 54

Bryan 68, Paulding 31

Findlay 72, Oregon Clay 38

Galion 68, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Granville 55, Johnstown 43

Mantua Crestwood 66, Ravenna 50

Marion Pleasant 55, Sparta Highland 29

Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 44

Pettisville 36, Stryker 33

Sidney 54, Xenia 24

Streetsboro 51, Norton 46

West 51, North Intl 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton approves 6-month ban on recreational marijuana biz licenses
2
Sawyer Brown to take Lori’s Roadhouse stage on Friday
3
Fairfield enacts ban on recreational marijuana licenses, Hamilton may...
4
Global STEM academy’s new building moving forward
5
Santa Con in Springfield: How to go and support the cause
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top