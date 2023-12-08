Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 57, Edgerton 54
Bryan 68, Paulding 31
Findlay 72, Oregon Clay 38
Galion 68, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Granville 55, Johnstown 43
Mantua Crestwood 66, Ravenna 50
Marion Pleasant 55, Sparta Highland 29
Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 44
Pettisville 36, Stryker 33
Sidney 54, Xenia 24
Streetsboro 51, Norton 46
West 51, North Intl 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
