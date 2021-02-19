Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 70, W. Unity Hilltop 27
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Brunswick 76, Garfield Hts. 74
Burton Berkshire 52, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Eastmoor 41
Cols. Linden-McKinley 59, Bishop Watterson 46
Cols. Marion-Franklin 57, Cols. Centennial 54
Cols. Whetstone 47, Cols. KIPP 44
Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 38
Delaware Hayes 57, Mt. Vernon 51, OT
Greenfield McClain 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, OT
Hilliard Bradley 61, Dublin Coffman 59
Kirtland 82, Conneaut 47
Leipsic 85, N. Baltimore 39
Louisville 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 63
Reedsville Eastern 95, Washington C.H. 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Brooklyn 36
Sheffield Brookside 44, Wickliffe 43
Sycamore Mohawk 78, Arcadia 43
Sylvania Northview 80, Sylvania Southview 47
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Bowling Green 55
