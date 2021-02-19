X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 70, W. Unity Hilltop 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Brunswick 76, Garfield Hts. 74

Burton Berkshire 52, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Eastmoor 41

Cols. Linden-McKinley 59, Bishop Watterson 46

Cols. Marion-Franklin 57, Cols. Centennial 54

Cols. Whetstone 47, Cols. KIPP 44

Continental 50, Pandora-Gilboa 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 38

Delaware Hayes 57, Mt. Vernon 51, OT

Greenfield McClain 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, OT

Hilliard Bradley 61, Dublin Coffman 59

Kirtland 82, Conneaut 47

Leipsic 85, N. Baltimore 39

Louisville 70, Can. Cent. Cath. 63

Reedsville Eastern 95, Washington C.H. 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Brooklyn 36

Sheffield Brookside 44, Wickliffe 43

Sycamore Mohawk 78, Arcadia 43

Sylvania Northview 80, Sylvania Southview 47

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Bowling Green 55

