Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Region 3

Chillicothe 7, Westerville Central 3

Dresden Tri-Valley 23, Galloway Westland 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 15, Hilliard Darby 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Pataskala Licking Hts. 4

Division II

Region 6

Elyria Cath. 15, Chagrin Falls 0

Region 8

Batavia 8, Goshen 3

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Monroe 2

Cleves Taylor 6, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 0

Franklin 9, Middletown Fenwick 1

Hamilton Badin 10, St Bernard Roger Bacon 2

Division III

Region 11

Chillicothe Huntington 2, Crooksville 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Belpre 0

Frankfort Adena 10, Peebles 0

Ironton 9, Portsmouth 0

Ironton Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth West 5

Leesburg Fairfield 8, Williamsport Westfall 0

McDermott Northwest 10, Seaman North Adams 0

Piketon 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 1

Pomeroy Meigs 11, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Richmond Edison 9, Uhrichsville Claymont 5

S. Webster 13, Minford 2

Sugarcreek Garaway 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley 4

Wellston 7, Chesapeake 0

Wheelersburg 26, South Point 0

Division IV

Region 13

Gibsonburg 19, Old Fort 3

Lakeside Danbury 5, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 1

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Covington 10, Houston 0

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Georgetown 1

Lockland 16, Fairfield Cin. Christian 8

New Madison Tri-Village 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 1

In Other News
1
One dead in Hamilton crash after report of stolen vehicle
2
Christian Bros Meat Company, 3 Sisters Flower Farm sets grand opening...
3
Local beekeeper offers insight into swarms, relocating colonies
4
Hayward’s drone soccer team students display skills to governor, former...
5
Enon woman indicted for fatal Springfield Twp. crash
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top