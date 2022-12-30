dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Burns 49, Enterprise 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Open Door vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

