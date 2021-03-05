Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lima Sr. 51, Perrysburg 41
Sylvania Northview 76, Ashland 64
Division II=
Region 5=
Chardon 82, Canfield 71
Gates Mills Gilmour 47, Warrensville Hts. 46
Parma Padua 63, Richfield Revere 51
Peninsula Woodridge 62, Medina Buckeye 49
Poland Seminary 53, Louisville 43
STVM 66, Rocky River 34
Struthers 78, Can. South 58
Youngs. Chaney High School 73, Beloit W. Branch 41
Region 6=
Akr. Buchtel 60, Oberlin Firelands 48
Norton 75, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Gallipolis Gallia 40, Jackson 37
Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49
Waverly 61, Thornville Sheridan 45
Division III=
Region 10=
Archbold 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37
Collins Western Reserve 87, Ashland Crestview 53
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Lima Bath 45
Oregon Stritch 75, Pemberville Eastwood 65
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Coldwater 53, OT
Willard 70, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/