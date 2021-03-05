X

Thursday's Scores

news | 17 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lima Sr. 51, Perrysburg 41

Sylvania Northview 76, Ashland 64

Division II=

Region 5=

Chardon 82, Canfield 71

Gates Mills Gilmour 47, Warrensville Hts. 46

Parma Padua 63, Richfield Revere 51

Peninsula Woodridge 62, Medina Buckeye 49

Poland Seminary 53, Louisville 43

STVM 66, Rocky River 34

Struthers 78, Can. South 58

Youngs. Chaney High School 73, Beloit W. Branch 41

Region 6=

Akr. Buchtel 60, Oberlin Firelands 48

Norton 75, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Gallipolis Gallia 40, Jackson 37

Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49

Waverly 61, Thornville Sheridan 45

Division III=

Region 10=

Archbold 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Collins Western Reserve 87, Ashland Crestview 53

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Lima Bath 45

Oregon Stritch 75, Pemberville Eastwood 65

Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Coldwater 53, OT

Willard 70, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

