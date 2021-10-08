dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. College Prep. def. Cin. Gamble Montessori, forfeit

Olmsted Falls 18, Amherst Steele 8

Shaker Hts. 38, Lorain 13

Tol. Waite 48, Tol. Woodward 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

In Other News
1
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
2
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
3
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
4
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
5
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from Biden to join...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top