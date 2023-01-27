X
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 75, Akr. Ellet 51

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Rittman 14

Bellbrook 57, Carlisle 12

Bethel-Tate 56, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Bishop Hartley 48, Bishop Ready 28

Bristol 51, Windham 29

Brookfield 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 23

Bryan 54, Liberty Center 45

Canfield S. Range 55, Niles McKinley 15

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Woodward 52

Cols. DeSales 33, Bishop Watterson 32

Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 11

Columbiana Crestview 39, Newton Falls 23

Cortland Lakeview 29, Hubbard 27

Creston Norwayne 66, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27

Crown City S. Gallia 58, Belpre 24

Defiance Tinora 59, Hicksville 27

Delta 40, Swanton 27

Dola Hardin Northern 55, Crestline 25

Doylestown Chippewa 43, Dalton 28

Elmore Woodmore 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 53

Findlay 57, Fremont Ross 54

Findlay Liberty-Benton 77, N. Baltimore 13

Fostoria 63, Pemberville Eastwood 17

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Liberty 42

Groveport Madison Christian 52, Cols. Whetstone 19

Hamler Patrick Henry 45, Wauseon 36

Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 34

Hanoverton United 60, Wellsville 20

Kinsman Badger 41, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20

Lebanon 44, Morrow Little Miami 26

Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Blanchester 39

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 24

Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 44

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, E. Can. 21

Marietta 44, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17

Martins Ferry 73, Brooke, W.Va. 62

Metamora Evergreen 36, Archbold 25

Millbury Lake 54, Genoa Area 42

Mineral Ridge 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, St. Patrick, Ky. 31

New Bremen 38, New Knoxville 26

New Madison Tri-Village 83, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

New Middletown Spring. 62, Lowellville 39

New Richmond 74, Wilmington 66

Norton 53, Mogadore Field 51

Peebles 67, Fayetteville-Perry 30

Poland Seminary 39, Jefferson Area 27

Portsmouth 45, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Franklin Furnace Green 9

Proctorville Fairland 68, Chesapeake 22

Richmond Edison 62, Madonna, W.Va. 38

Russia 56, Botkins 27

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, New Matamoras Frontier 39

Shelby 60, Sparta Highland 36

St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 27

Struthers 74, Girard 63

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Strasburg-Franklin 44

Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 38

Tontogany Otsego 57, Rossford 40

Versailles 49, Coldwater 45

Vienna Mathews 65, Ashtabula St. John 28

W. Liberty-Salem 78, W. Jefferson 77

Warren Champion 52, Campbell Memorial 20

Weir, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 47

Williamsburg 51, Felicity-Franklin 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Rayland Buckeye 40

Wooster 63, New Philadelphia 43

Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. East 38

Youngs. Ursuline 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Edgerton vs. Haviland Wayne Trace, ppd.

Minster vs. Delphos St. John's, ppd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Celina, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

