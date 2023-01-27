Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 75, Akr. Ellet 51
Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Rittman 14
Bellbrook 57, Carlisle 12
Bethel-Tate 56, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Bishop Hartley 48, Bishop Ready 28
Bristol 51, Windham 29
Brookfield 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 23
Bryan 54, Liberty Center 45
Canfield S. Range 55, Niles McKinley 15
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Woodward 52
Cols. DeSales 33, Bishop Watterson 32
Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 11
Columbiana Crestview 39, Newton Falls 23
Cortland Lakeview 29, Hubbard 27
Creston Norwayne 66, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27
Crown City S. Gallia 58, Belpre 24
Defiance Tinora 59, Hicksville 27
Delta 40, Swanton 27
Dola Hardin Northern 55, Crestline 25
Doylestown Chippewa 43, Dalton 28
Elmore Woodmore 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Findlay 57, Fremont Ross 54
Findlay Liberty-Benton 77, N. Baltimore 13
Fostoria 63, Pemberville Eastwood 17
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Liberty 42
Groveport Madison Christian 52, Cols. Whetstone 19
Hamler Patrick Henry 45, Wauseon 36
Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 34
Hanoverton United 60, Wellsville 20
Kinsman Badger 41, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20
Lebanon 44, Morrow Little Miami 26
Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Blanchester 39
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 24
Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 44
Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, E. Can. 21
Marietta 44, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17
Martins Ferry 73, Brooke, W.Va. 62
Metamora Evergreen 36, Archbold 25
Millbury Lake 54, Genoa Area 42
Mineral Ridge 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38
Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, St. Patrick, Ky. 31
New Bremen 38, New Knoxville 26
New Madison Tri-Village 83, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
New Middletown Spring. 62, Lowellville 39
New Richmond 74, Wilmington 66
Norton 53, Mogadore Field 51
Peebles 67, Fayetteville-Perry 30
Poland Seminary 39, Jefferson Area 27
Portsmouth 45, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Franklin Furnace Green 9
Proctorville Fairland 68, Chesapeake 22
Richmond Edison 62, Madonna, W.Va. 38
Russia 56, Botkins 27
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, New Matamoras Frontier 39
Shelby 60, Sparta Highland 36
St. Henry 43, Ft. Recovery 27
Struthers 74, Girard 63
Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Strasburg-Franklin 44
Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 38
Tontogany Otsego 57, Rossford 40
Versailles 49, Coldwater 45
Vienna Mathews 65, Ashtabula St. John 28
W. Liberty-Salem 78, W. Jefferson 77
Warren Champion 52, Campbell Memorial 20
Weir, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 47
Williamsburg 51, Felicity-Franklin 20
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Rayland Buckeye 40
Wooster 63, New Philadelphia 43
Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. East 38
Youngs. Ursuline 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Edgerton vs. Haviland Wayne Trace, ppd.
Minster vs. Delphos St. John's, ppd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Celina, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/