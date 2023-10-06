Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 3

Cin. Hughes 37, Cin. Woodward 0

Cols. Briggs 13, South 0

Cols. Independence 34, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. Northland 34, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30

Day. Thurgood Marshall 38, Day. Meadowdale 6

Spring. Greenon 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 13

Tol. Start 30, Tol. Bowsher 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Dohn High School vs. Pikeville, Ky., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Great Wolf Lodge launches ‘Adventure Training’ with Gabrielle Union
2
City takes another step forward in plans for $200M destination project...
3
Pedestrian killed in Springfield was crossing street near her home
4
Protesters climb Cincinnati bridge, hang banner to get attention of P&G
5
Local young business woman invested in future of agriculture
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top