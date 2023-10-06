Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 3
Cin. Hughes 37, Cin. Woodward 0
Cols. Briggs 13, South 0
Cols. Independence 34, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Northland 34, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30
Day. Thurgood Marshall 38, Day. Meadowdale 6
Spring. Greenon 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 13
Tol. Start 30, Tol. Bowsher 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Dohn High School vs. Pikeville, Ky., ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
