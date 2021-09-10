Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcanum 30, Ansonia 14
Belmont Union Local 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. College Prep. vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
