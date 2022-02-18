Thursday's Scores

Hamburger icon
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Cols. Northland 34

Reynoldsburg 93, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. Glenoak 64, Youngs. Boardman 28

Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 34

Cle. St. Joseph 60, Parma Normandy 13

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Mayfield 35

Eastlake North 39, Mentor 37, OT

Green 54, Willoughby S. 44

Massillon Jackson 77, Cuyahoga Falls 41

Medina 63, Cle. Hay 38

New Philadelphia 66, Hudson 57

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Avon 63

Solon 48, Massillon Perry 38

Warren Howland 55, Canfield 38

Region 2=

Berea-Midpark 51, Cle. Hts. 39

Brunswick 60, Wooster 55

Grafton Midview 55, Westlake 48

N. Ridgeville 43, Amherst Steele 24

Region 4=

Centerville 67, Fairborn 13

Cin. Princeton 77, Hamilton 15

Division II=

Region 6=

Cols. Bexley 49, Sparta Highland 32

Region 8=

Hamilton Badin 49, Germantown Valley View 47

Kettering Alter 59, Bishop Fenwick 34

Division III=

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 15

Berlin Hiland 61, Coshocton 22

Beverly Ft. Frye 65, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28

McConnelsville Morgan 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Richmond Edison 32

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63, Cambridge 31

Region 12=

Cin. Mariemont 55, Norwood 40

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 19

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bluffton 65, Continental 30

Ft. Recovery 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 21

Holgate 38, Cory-Rawson 35

Minster 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 9

Region 16=

Cedarville 51, Legacy Christian 47

Fayetteville-Perry 36, Felicity-Franklin 27

Newton Local 52, Yellow Springs 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Leipsic, ppd.

N. Baltimore vs. Tol. Maumee Valley, ppd.

Tiffin Calvert vs. Fremont St. Joseph, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

