Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Holland Springfield 58, Notre Dame Academy 48, 2OT

Sylvania Northview 57, Fremont Ross 28

Tol. Start 40, Wapakoneta 32

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Findlay 36

Division II=

Region 6=

Bellville Clear Fork 48, Mansfield Sr. 38

Bishop Hartley 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45

Shelby 56, Sandusky Perkins 52

St. Marys Memorial 36, Lima Bath 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Napoleon 42

Division III=

Region 10=

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Pemberville Eastwood 41

Castalia Margaretta 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Van Buren 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Delphos Jefferson 42

Upper Sandusky 42, Ashland Crestview 39

Wauseon 70, Archbold 47

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 43, Sycamore Mohawk 38

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, Mansfield Christian 16

Region 14=

Columbus Grove 49, Kalida 33

Convoy Crestview 49, Hicksville 31

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Rockford Parkway 30

Miller City 36, Leipsic 32

New Knoxville 54, Minster 24

New Riegel 47, Elmore Woodmore 42

Tol. Christian 69, N. Baltimore 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 35, Ottoville 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

