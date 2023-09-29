Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 48, Bishop Fenwick 20

Day. Thurgood Marshall 32, Day. Belmont 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 39, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Tol. Scott 42, Tol. Woodward 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield leaders outline response to citizen concerns about...
2
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into guy wire in Springfield
3
Need a side gig? UPS says it needs 100,000 workers for the holidays
4
One of world’s largest pretzel producers to move into former Costco...
5
Former Oxford Citizen of the Year gave off ‘such a radiant light,’ was...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top