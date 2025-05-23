Thursday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lancaster 9, Thomas Worthington 0
Region 2=
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 2, Lebanon 1
Region 4=
Centerville 8, W. Chester Lakota W. 1
Cin. Oak Hills 3, Milford (OH) 0
Division II=
Region 8=
Sylvania Southview 11, Fremont Ross 8
Division III=
Region 9=
Bellefontaine 16, Day. Carroll 3
Region 10=
Bloom-Carroll 5, Granville 4
Region 12=
Defiance 7, Celina 3
Holland Springfield 9, Notre Dame Academy 1
Tol. Cent. Cath. 6, Maumee 2
Wapakoneta 8, Elida 5
Division IV=
Region 13=
Byesville Meadowbrook 17, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 5
Circleville 7, South Point 5
Region 15=
Bryan 9, Lima Bath 0
St Marys 11, Napoleon 6
Division V=
Region 18=
Wellston 3, McDermott Scioto NW 2
Wheelersburg 15, Frankfort Adena 0
Region 19=
Ashland Crestview 3, Milan Edison 1
Oak Harbor 5, Galion 4
Region 20=
Spring. Shawnee 10, Blanchester 0
Division VI=
Region 22=
Minster 9, Rockford Parkway 4
Van Wert Lincolnview 6, St. Henry (OH) 0
Region 23=
Montpelier 8, Hamler Patrick Henry 0
Region 24=
Leesburg Fairfield 2, Lucasville Valley 1
Portsmouth W. 16, Nelsonville-York 2
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 5, Crooksville 2
Division VII=
Region 25=
Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Portsmouth Clay 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 11, Reedsville Eastern 2
Region 27=
Monroeville 13, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Norwalk St Paul 9, Attica Seneca E. 4
Region 28=
Goshen 3, Cory-Rawson 2
Lima Cent. Cath. 22, Kalida 2
