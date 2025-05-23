Thursday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lancaster 9, Thomas Worthington 0

Region 2=

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 2, Lebanon 1

Region 4=

Centerville 8, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Cin. Oak Hills 3, Milford (OH) 0

Division II=

Region 8=

Sylvania Southview 11, Fremont Ross 8

Division III=

Region 9=

Bellefontaine 16, Day. Carroll 3

Region 10=

Bloom-Carroll 5, Granville 4

Region 12=

Defiance 7, Celina 3

Holland Springfield 9, Notre Dame Academy 1

Tol. Cent. Cath. 6, Maumee 2

Wapakoneta 8, Elida 5

Division IV=

Region 13=

Byesville Meadowbrook 17, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 5

Circleville 7, South Point 5

Region 15=

Bryan 9, Lima Bath 0

St Marys 11, Napoleon 6

Division V=

Region 18=

Wellston 3, McDermott Scioto NW 2

Wheelersburg 15, Frankfort Adena 0

Region 19=

Ashland Crestview 3, Milan Edison 1

Oak Harbor 5, Galion 4

Region 20=

Spring. Shawnee 10, Blanchester 0

Division VI=

Region 22=

Minster 9, Rockford Parkway 4

Van Wert Lincolnview 6, St. Henry (OH) 0

Region 23=

Montpelier 8, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

Region 24=

Leesburg Fairfield 2, Lucasville Valley 1

Portsmouth W. 16, Nelsonville-York 2

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 5, Crooksville 2

Division VII=

Region 25=

Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Portsmouth Clay 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 11, Reedsville Eastern 2

Region 27=

Monroeville 13, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Norwalk St Paul 9, Attica Seneca E. 4

Region 28=

Goshen 3, Cory-Rawson 2

Lima Cent. Cath. 22, Kalida 2

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

