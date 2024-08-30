Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Aug 30, 2024
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany Alexander 21, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Cols. Beechcroft 40, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Cols. Centennial 14, Columbus South 12

Cols. Independence 36, East 22

Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 22

Gates Mills Hawken 34, Burton Berkshire 7

Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 28

Kirtland 42, Ashland Crestview 6

Middletown Madison 57, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Richmond Hts. 0

New Paris National Trail 26, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12

Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Day. Dunbar 8

Tol. Christian 41, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

