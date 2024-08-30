Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany Alexander 21, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Cols. Beechcroft 40, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Cols. Centennial 14, Columbus South 12
Cols. Independence 36, East 22
Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, Cols. Linden-McKinley 22
Gates Mills Hawken 34, Burton Berkshire 7
Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 28
Kirtland 42, Ashland Crestview 6
Middletown Madison 57, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Richmond Hts. 0
New Paris National Trail 26, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12
Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Day. Dunbar 8
Tol. Christian 41, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 7
