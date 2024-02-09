BreakingNews
Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 45, Brookfield 42

Archbold 44, Swanton 33

Arlington 61, Vanlue 42

Bellaire 52, Rayland Buckeye 42

Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 58, OT

Boyd Co., Ky. 66, Portsmouth 39

Bryan 67, Metamora Evergreen 34

Canfield 41, Poland Seminary 30

Cardington-Lincoln 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, OT

Casstown Miami E. 51, Covington 40

Castalia Margaretta 46, Willard 32

Clyde 46, Tiffin Columbian 23

Columbiana 36, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35

Delphos Jefferson 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 48

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Creston Norwayne 29

Frankfort Adena 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31

Gibsonburg 62, Sandusky St. Mary 20

Hannibal River 59, Caldwell 41

Hanoverton United 52, Beaver 23

Harrod Allen E. 55, Spencerville 24

Kansas Lakota 37, Old Fort 35

Kinsman Badger 66, Niles McKinley 39

Lakeside Danbury 60, Elmore Woodmore 20

Leipsic 48, Ada 25

Lowellville 51, Sebring McKinley 10

Maple Hts. 47, Cle. E. Tech 30

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Coldwater 33

McArthur Vinton County 52, Pomeroy Meigs 47

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Latham Western 18

McDonald 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43, Dola Hardin Northern 35

Millbury Lake 37, Maumee 31

Milton-Union 33, DeGraff Riverside 21

Minford 46, Waverly 39, OT

Montpelier 49, Pioneer N. Central 16

Newton Falls 31, Vienna Mathews 21

Oak Harbor 37, Pemberville Eastwood 22

Pettisville 37, Stryker 28

Port Clinton 63, Milan Edison 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 44

Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 41

St Henry 54, Delphos St John's 39

Tiffin Calvert 48, New Riegel 31

Versailles 58, New Knoxville 41

W. Liberty-Salem 39, Mechanicsburg 36

Warren Harding 50, Hubbard 26

Youngs. East 40, Youngs. Liberty 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

