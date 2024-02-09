Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 45, Brookfield 42
Archbold 44, Swanton 33
Arlington 61, Vanlue 42
Bellaire 52, Rayland Buckeye 42
Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 58, OT
Boyd Co., Ky. 66, Portsmouth 39
Bryan 67, Metamora Evergreen 34
Canfield 41, Poland Seminary 30
Cardington-Lincoln 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, OT
Casstown Miami E. 51, Covington 40
Castalia Margaretta 46, Willard 32
Clyde 46, Tiffin Columbian 23
Columbiana 36, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35
Delphos Jefferson 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 48
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Creston Norwayne 29
Frankfort Adena 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31
Gibsonburg 62, Sandusky St. Mary 20
Hannibal River 59, Caldwell 41
Hanoverton United 52, Beaver 23
Harrod Allen E. 55, Spencerville 24
Kansas Lakota 37, Old Fort 35
Kinsman Badger 66, Niles McKinley 39
Lakeside Danbury 60, Elmore Woodmore 20
Leipsic 48, Ada 25
Lowellville 51, Sebring McKinley 10
Maple Hts. 47, Cle. E. Tech 30
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Coldwater 33
McArthur Vinton County 52, Pomeroy Meigs 47
McDermott Scioto NW 53, Latham Western 18
McDonald 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43, Dola Hardin Northern 35
Millbury Lake 37, Maumee 31
Milton-Union 33, DeGraff Riverside 21
Minford 46, Waverly 39, OT
Montpelier 49, Pioneer N. Central 16
Newton Falls 31, Vienna Mathews 21
Oak Harbor 37, Pemberville Eastwood 22
Pettisville 37, Stryker 28
Port Clinton 63, Milan Edison 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 44
Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 41
St Henry 54, Delphos St John's 39
Tiffin Calvert 48, New Riegel 31
Versailles 58, New Knoxville 41
W. Liberty-Salem 39, Mechanicsburg 36
Warren Harding 50, Hubbard 26
Youngs. East 40, Youngs. Liberty 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/