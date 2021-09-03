Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brooke, W.Va. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Day. Meadowdale 40, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 30, Rocky River 29
Riverside Stebbins 41, W. Carrollton 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Go Greek for a day: Greek Fest returns to Middletown
2
Butler County woman testifies controversial drug helped husband in...
3
2 charged in string of armed robberies, including Hamilton, Lebanon gas
4
Area lawmakers want steep fines for railroads when crossings are...
5
Land of Illusion death: Now that drowning of teen girl is confirmed...