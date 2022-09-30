Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Ellet 42, Akr. North 6
Bethel-Tate 18, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13
Cols. Africentric 54, West 16
Cols. Beechcroft 14, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Eastmoor 28, OT
Cols. Independence 30, South 14
Cols. Marion-Franklin 18, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Day. Belmont 28, Day. Thurgood Marshall 14
East 18, Cols. Northland 6
Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
