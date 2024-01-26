Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 76, SPIRE Institute 41

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, Kansas Lakota 28

Beaver 67, Brooke, W.Va. 33

Elmore Woodmore 71, Fremont St. Joseph 57

Frankfort Adena 54, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Garfield Hts. 62, Lorain 30

Gates Mills Hawken 68, Morgan 22

Horizon-Lorain 46, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 35

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45, Delaware Christian 38

Martins Ferry 70, Zanesville Rosecrans 57

New Riegel 46, Gibsonburg 40

Piketon 38, Southeastern 33, OT

Portsmouth Sciotoville 84, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 55

Sandusky 76, Tiffin Columbian 62

Sandusky Perkins 62, Castalia Margaretta 47

Tiffin Calvert 50, Sandusky St. Mary 45

Weir, W.Va. 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 45

Williamsport Westfall 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

