Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 66, Norwalk St. Paul 37

Caledonia River Valley 56, Ontario 37

Collins Western Reserve 55, Plymouth 40

Galion 55, Bellville Clear Fork 46

Gorham Fayette 57, Montpelier 36

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Ashland Mapleton 47

Groveport Madison Christian 51, Northside Christian 47

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 64

Marion Pleasant 62, Sparta Highland 57

Pioneer N. Central 55, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Shelby 64, Marion Harding 61

Stryker 39, Bryan 29

Swanton 55, Tontogany Otsego 36

Windham 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. N. College Hill vs. Norwood, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

