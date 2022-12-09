dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 37, Stryker 35

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Morral Ridgedale 30

Caledonia River Valley 77, Ontario 41

Edon 57, Hamilton, Ind. 11

Galion 67, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26

Notre Dame Academy 58, Oregon Clay 16

Perry 70, Geneva 45

Swanton 60, Tontogany Otsego 37

Tiffin Columbian 72, Upper Sandusky 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

